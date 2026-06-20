Amid the historical dispute between Poland and Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, has also decided to return a Polish state award. He is declining the Gold Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, which he was awarded last year, he wrote on Telegram.

This comes in the wake of Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s decision to revoke the “Order of the White Eagle” from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid a dispute over history. In his post, Budanov described Nawrocki’s move as an unfriendly gesture toward the Ukrainian people and a gift to Russia, the aggressor. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha had also announced that he would return an award.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on Nawrocki and Zelenskyy to exercise restraint. “The conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases (Kremlin leader Vladimir) Putin and shocks our allies,” he wrote on X. The dispute is escalating just under a week before a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Gdańsk, Poland.

Zelenskyy sparked controversy with nickname for army unit

Zelenskyy had been awarded Poland’s highest honor in 2023 by Nawrocki’s predecessor, Andrzej Duda, to underscore the friendship between Poland and Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression against Kyiv.

Zelenskyy had sparked the dispute in late May when he gave an army unit the nickname “Heroes of the UPA.” Kyiv honors the memory of the underground fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) because they resisted Soviet rule after World War II. During the war, however, these armed groups carried out massacres of tens of thousands of Poles and Jews in what is now western Ukraine.