Dagmar Rösler, President of the Swiss Federation of Teachers (LCH), wants to discuss early French in schools within the association. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the results on pupils' language skills, the president of the umbrella organization of Swiss teachers has put early French up for discussion. French should be taught differently to English in future, she said.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"The results are worrying and an indication that adjustments need to be made," said Dagmar Rösler, President of the Swiss Federation of Teachers (LCH) in an interview with SonntagsBlick. It is still too early to say what needs to change.

At the end of compulsory schooling, many young people do not achieve the targets set in the foreign languages German and French. This was revealed by a survey published on Thursday by the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK).

Politicians and the LCH must "seriously discuss what the future attitude towards foreign language teaching should be", said Rösler. She expects an intensive process, as the situation varies greatly from canton to canton.