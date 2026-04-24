The wage increase for doctors and nurses from Italian border regions is intended to prevent them from migrating to Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

In the Italian region of Lombardy, healthcare staff in areas bordering Switzerland are to receive a pay rise. The aim is to prevent the migration of staff to Switzerland, said Lombardy regional councillor Massimo Sertori.

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The regulation to increase the salaries of doctors and nurses working in areas bordering Switzerland will come into force in the coming months and is to be implemented by September. This was announced by the Regional Council for Local Government and Mountain Areas on Thursday.

According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, Sertori said that the measure applies a national law from 2023 with the aim of "keeping healthcare staff in our region and preventing them from moving to Switzerland". A salary increase of twenty percent is legally possible. According to Sertori, this amounts to around 10,000 euros gross per year for doctors and around 5400 euros gross for nursing staff.

"The national law," Sertori continues, "provides for the funds to be raised through a contribution of three to six percent of the net salary of 'old' cross-border workers." According to Sertori, Lombardy has opted for the minimum contribution of three percent: With a net monthly salary of 4000 euros, the contribution would therefore be 120 euros per month.

These funds were used to secure and strengthen the healthcare system in the border regions - "for the benefit of the cross-border workers themselves and their families". According to estimates by Mario Melazzini, Director General for Social Affairs of the Lombardy Region, who was also present at the hearing, the salary increase will benefit around 7,000 healthcare workers. This corresponds to an investment of around 45 million euros, Melazzini said on Thursday.