The south of Europe is currently being hit by a heatwave. This has already had fatal consequences in Italy.

More than 30 degrees in Sicily at 10 a.m., 36 degrees in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and 38 degrees on the Greek island of Lesbos: in southern and south-eastern Europe, a heatwave that has lasted for days is making life difficult for people.

In Greece, work is banned in many places during the hottest midday hours. In Italy, five deaths have been reported in connection with the heat. In Turkey, meanwhile, fears of major forest fires are growing due to the persistent drought.

Greece

Not only the Acropolis in Athens and other popular antiquities remain closed over the midday hours. Employees of delivery services, construction workers and agricultural workers also have to stop work. This is the Greek law for outdoor work when temperatures climb to more than 40 degrees and locally even 45 degrees, as is expected to be the case today and over the next few days.

In addition, urban air-conditioned spaces will remain open for everyone - in case you don't have air conditioning at home. Doctors are warning that older people and young children in particular should not spend time outdoors, that people should drink plenty of water and that alcohol should be avoided at all costs.

Italy

The south of Italy is also groaning under extreme heat. According to the authorities, there have been at least five deaths in the Puglia region alone in recent days, which could be linked to the high temperatures. In Palermo, the capital of the island of Sicily, the highest heat alert level is red. Heat warnings are also in place in more than a dozen other cities.

This means that physical exertion outdoors should be avoided if possible. Older people should take particular care. The weather services are not predicting any relief for the next few days. The high-pressure area from Africa, which meteorologists call "Camel", is expected to bring temperatures of up to 45 degrees to the south.

Turkey

Turkey is also groaning in the face of the heat. On Tuesday, temperatures in 6 of the country's 81 provinces were already over 40 degrees, and are expected to climb even higher today. In the metropolis of Istanbul, it was already 36 degrees in the morning. According to the weather service, temperatures throughout the country are expected to be between six and 12 degrees above normal.

The authorities called on people to stay indoors during the day. Animal rights activists reminded people to put out water for the many street animals.

The heat is compounded by the drought, which means that forest fires can spread more quickly. According to official information, the emergency services are currently battling three active fires. The flames are particularly difficult to bring under control in Sakarya in western Turkey. Several villages there have already had to be evacuated.