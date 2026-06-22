Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday. Accordingly, the heat warning level was raised at noon in several regions of French-speaking Switzerland. According to the federal government, the risk has risen to “high” in the Three Lakes Region, near Orbe (VD), in Central Valais, and in the Lake Geneva basin.

The regions of Estavayer, FR, and Cudrefin, VD; Nidau and Ins, BE; the Orbe, VD, plain; the Lake Geneva region; and Central Valais have been raised to Level 4 from Monday at noon until Saturday at 8:00 p.m. They thus join the northwest of Switzerland (the Basel region and the Delémont Valley), where Level 4 has been in effect since Sunday.

According to MeteoSwiss, the high risk means that there will be no significant cooling, even at night, for at least three consecutive days. During this heat wave, there is a significant risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort.

On Monday at 1:00 p.m., temperatures had already reached 32.1 degrees in Sion, 31.3 degrees in Geneva, and 31 degrees in Neuchâtel. According to MeteoSwiss, the temperature in Delémont was even 33 degrees at the same time.