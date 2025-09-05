Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington on September 4. KEYSTONE

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had to face critical questions about his controversial healthcare policy before the US Senate - particularly regarding vaccination recommendations and the restructuring of the CDC health authority. The meeting escalated several times.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has defended his controversial Covid-19 vaccination policy in a heated three-hour Senate hearing. Medical societies and several Democratic MPs called for Kennedy's dismissal, and yesterday's hearing escalated several times into vociferous exchanges.

Kennedy, for example, called Senator Ben Ray Lujan from New Mexico "ridiculous" and accused him of speaking "gibberish". Lujan had called on Kennedy to disclose all protocols of his studies on autism and vaccines.

"You are a charlatan," Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell from Washington said during the exchange. "The history of vaccines is very clear."

Uproar over fired CDC chief

Republican senators also criticized Kennedy's health policy. Among other things, Kennedy defended his decision to scale back vaccination recommendations and the recent dismissal of the head of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Republican senator from North Carolina, Thom Tillis, and other senators asked why Susan Monarez had to leave her post after less than a month in office. Kennedy said Monarez was "not trustworthy" - as were other CDC executives who resigned in solidarity.

He particularly criticized the agency's recommendations during the pandemic and falsely claimed that the CDC had "done nothing about the disease itself". "The people in charge at the CDC who ordered masks for our children and closed our schools - those are the ones who need to go," Kennedy later said.

Trump likes that Kennedy is "different"

Trump, meanwhile, was asked during a dinner with tech representatives whether he still trusted Kennedy. He replied that he had not seen the hearing, but that Kennedy meant "very well". He had different views - "and we want to listen to all those opinions". He liked "that he is different", said the President.

Kennedy has been a vaccination skeptic for years. He recently announced that he would withdraw around 500 million dollars from vaccine research - one of several controversial measures. Among other things, he had previously withdrawn the recommendations for the Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women and children.

He also recently dismissed the entire vaccine advisory committee and replaced it with his own candidates. And in view of the recent measles outbreak in the USA, Kennedy did not make a clear recommendation for vaccination either.