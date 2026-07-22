The war in Iran is placing a much heavier burden on the U.S. than initially expected. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimates the cost so far at $37.5 billion and is requesting additional emergency funding of up to $70 billion. This led to heated exchanges in the Senate.

Here's what it's all about According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the cost of the U.S. war against Iran has risen to $37.5 billion.

The Trump administration is requesting up to an additional $70 billion.

At a Senate hearing, Hegseth came under intense pressure over the rising costs of the war and his previous statements about the course of the war.

There were heated exchanges with Democratic senators. Summary created with

The war in Iran is costing the U.S. significantly more than previously expected—and is sparking fierce debate in Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated the costs to date at $37.5 billion before the Senate Budget Committee. This has been reported by various media outlets.

At the end of April, the Pentagon had still been expecting $25 billion. President Donald Trump’s administration is now requesting up to an additional $70 billion in emergency military spending. During the hearing, Hegseth lost his composure at times.

War costs continue to rise

The U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28. According to the U.S. government, the goal is to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. A ceasefire agreed upon in April and a framework agreement for in-depth negotiations have recently been overshadowed by new mutual attacks.

On July 8, Trump declared the ceasefire over. Late last week, two U.S. soldiers were killed and another is missing following an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Jordan. According to Iranian authorities, at least 50 people have been killed in U.S. attacks in Iran since the ceasefire ended.

Hegseth, who refers to himself as the “Minister of War,” lobbied the Senate for additional funding. The Pentagon plans to invest $46 billion in expanding defense production as well as in precision-guided munitions, hypersonic missiles, and drone defense systems. “This is a new request based on the new realities of the world we face, and it aims to address this situation,” Hegseth said. Early in the hearing, he was interrupted several times by protesters chanting “No to the war against Iran.” Security forces escorted the protesters out of the chamber.

An anti-war protester demonstrates against the war in Iran while U.S. Secretary of Defense Hegseth speaks about the war budget. Environmental Protection Agency

Democrats Set Their Sights on Hegseth

The fiercest exchange came from Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Gary Peters. Ossoff confronted Hegseth with his earlier statements that the Iranian military had already been “destroyed” and “wiped out” in March and April.

Hegseth avoided giving a direct answer and repeatedly pointed out that the goal had been to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. Ossoff replied: “You refuse to answer whether your statement on the 14th day of the war—that the Iranian military had been ‘destroyed’ and ‘rendered incapable of fighting’—was a truthful statement to the American people, while you sit here asking for tens of billions more.”

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"You, sir, are the failure!"

A short time later, Hegseth lost his temper during an exchange with Senator Gary Peters. After Peters called the war a failure and asked, “So, what’s different?”, Hegseth reacted sharply. “You should be ashamed to call that a failure and a mess,” he said, accusing Peters of disparaging the victims of the U.S. military.

Peters countered just as bluntly: “You, sir, are the failure! Not the men and women on the front lines.” The military leadership bears the responsibility if there is no clear strategy. Hegseth countered: “Of course we have strong leadership. But when do they show strong leadership and stand up to their democratic colleagues who would refuse to fund the troops?”

The funding for the war is also drawing criticism. Senator Patty Murray stated: “This administration has tried to sell this as an emergency request, but it’s more likely an attempt to circumvent the normal authorization process.” She added: “The problem isn’t a lack of money, but poor planning. That’s why I want to be very clear: Frankly, your request makes little sense.” Hegseth, on the other hand, blamed the Biden administration: “These expenditures are necessary because of the Biden administration’s gross negligence and neglect of our department.”

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