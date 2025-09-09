  1. Residential Customers
Fire departments in continuous operation Heavy rain floods western Germany - pictures show streets under water

dpa

9.9.2025 - 10:49

The fire department and police have been working non-stop since early this morning. And the German Weather Service continues to warn of extreme heavy rain in parts of western Germany.

DPA

09.09.2025, 10:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Mönchengladbach and the Rhein-Erft district, the fire department and THW had to be deployed dozens of times
  • Flooded cellars, overflowing roads and accidents on freeways caused chaos
  • According to the DWD, up to 90 liters of rain per square meter fell in some places, with the Eifel, Cologne and Aachen hardest hit
Show more

Severe storms with heavy rain have triggered numerous police and fire department operations, especially in the west of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to police reports, cellars and apartments were flooded and entire streets were inundated.

In Mönchengladbach, emergency services had already been called out more than 70 times by early morning. Among other things, the fire department rescued a family from a flooded apartment. Drivers also had to be rescued from their cars. Due to the heavy rain, parents were allowed to decide for themselves whether they wanted to send their children to school in the morning, according to the city.

There were also numerous operations in Bedburg in the Rhine-Erft district, according to the police. Cellars were flooded and streets were under water. THW and the fire department pumped out cellars at over 100 locations and tried to protect houses with sandbags, as reported by WDR.

The heavy rain also caused problems on the roads. A truck overturned on the A4 near Frechen - presumably due to aquaplaning, according to the police. Traffic jams stretched for miles. According to WDR, drivers had to allow for around an hour's waiting time. A highway tunnel on the A46 in Düsseldorf flooded.

Up to 90 liters per square meter

The German Weather Service (DWD) had previously warned of thunderstorms with an increased risk of heavy rain in several western German states. In Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg, rainfall of up to 60 liters per square meter was possible until the morning, "especially in combination with thunderstorms, even significantly more". In the Eifel region, up to 80 liters of rain per square meter could fall, in congested areas up to 90 liters within six to nine hours.

According to the DWD, the Aachen area, Cologne, the Eifel region and the Ahr valley were expected to be the worst affected - but the storm was not as extreme as during the Ahr valley flood disaster in 2021. A police spokesperson explained at night that it had remained very calm. It only started to rain in the Ahr valley in the early morning. At least 135 people died in the Ahr Valley during the flood disaster more than four years ago.

The thunderstorms are expected to continue until the morning and ease off from midday, moving north-eastwards. In the afternoon and evening, there may still be small-scale heavy rainfall in western Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

