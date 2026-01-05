Almost nothing is working at Amsterdam Airport at the moment. X

Snow and ice are disrupting air traffic in parts of Europe. Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport - Swiss connections are also affected.

Around 450 flights were canceled at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport due to snow and ice.

Swiss also had to cancel several connections to and from Amsterdam.

In large parts of Europe, cold, snow and black ice are causing traffic disruptions. Show more

Snow, rain and icy temperatures are causing chaotic conditions in many European countries. Around 450 flights were canceled at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, and train services in the greater area of the Dutch capital and in the Utrecht region are at a standstill.

Swiss aviation is also affected by the disruptions. The airline Swiss had to cancel seven flights to and from Amsterdam on Monday. Among those affected are the early morning flight from Amsterdam to Zurich and several rotations between Zurich and the Dutch capital. According to Swiss, the flight to Amsterdam scheduled for the evening was to be operated for the time being - but changes remain possible.

The airline had already canceled a total of 17 connections to Amsterdam in the previous days due to the wintry conditions. Other airlines are also affected: At Zurich Airport, a KLM flight to Amsterdam was among those canceled.

Schools closed in Scotland

There were also numerous delays to rail services in Poland. In the Czech Republic, an extreme temperature of minus 30.6 degrees was measured in the Bohemian Forest on the German border. There were numerous accidents on slippery roads, especially in the low mountain regions.

In Scotland, hundreds of schools were closed in the morning, and many parts of the UK are under a severe weather warning due to heavy snowfall. To make matters worse, many people returned to work on Monday after the Christmas break. Localized disruptions were also reported in France, while in the Balkans it is snowing heavily, especially in Romania and Bosnia. In the Carpathian regions of Transylvania in Romania, several villages are isolated due to snow-covered access roads.

In Sweden, flight cancellations were reported at Stockholm Airport and new snowfall was forecast for the evening. In Austria, state meteorologists issued a cold weather warning for the west of the country. Temperatures could drop to minus 17 degrees on Tuesday. However, no major snowfall is expected there.