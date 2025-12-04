The air is getting thinner for US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the signals affair. (archive picture) Bild: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

In spring, the affair surrounding a Signal group chat put the US government in need of an explanation. Now there is an investigation report. It does not shed a good light on Pentagon chief Hegseth.

"The Secretary's actions posed a risk to operational security," the report states, among other things.

Hegseth is also being criticized for his actions against suspected drug smugglers. Show more

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth risked endangering US soldiers through his negligent handling of sensitive military data, according to his department's oversight committee.

Because he used a private cell phone for official business and shared publicly inaccessible mission details via Signal, personnel could have been harmed, according to a partially redacted investigation report that has now been published. Mission objectives could also have been jeopardized by the exchange of highly sensitive information on an attack on the Houthi militia in Yemen in March.

It also stated that the minister had sent sensitive, non-public information about Signal on his private phone, which he classified as unclassified. The report emphasizes that Hegseth, by virtue of his office, had the authority to decide on the level of secrecy of information he communicated to the ministry.

"Could have led to failure of mission objectives"

However, the report sees violations of Pentagon guidelines in the use of the private phone or an unauthorized, commercially operated app.

"The Secretary's actions posed a risk to operational security that could have led to the failure of U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots," it continues.

Even before the report was published, several US media outlets had reported on the contents of an unredacted version of it the previous day.

How the Signal affair came to light

At the end of March, the US magazine "The Atlantic" made the contents of a chat public after its editor-in-chief was - presumably inadvertently - invited to the Signal Group by then National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The journalist was able to read the sensitive information in the app live and later made the security breach public. Waltz was subsequently dismissed as National Security Advisor and moved to New York as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

How long will Donald Trump (right) stick with Pentagon chief Hegseth? (archive picture) BIld: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Members of the group chat were the top US national security leaders: in addition to Hegseth, they included US Vice President JD Vance, Waltz, the head of the US foreign intelligence agency CIA, John Ratcliffe, and intelligence coordinator Tulsi Gabbard.

"The Atlantic" editor-in-chief read secret details

The chat was about a US military operation against the Houthi militia in Yemen in mid-March. Hegseth gave detailed information about weapons and attack times - while The Atlantic's editor-in-chief was able to read everything. The media later reported that he had also shared the military plans with his wife and other people. The minister argued at the time that he had not disclosed any critical information.

As head of the Pentagon, he is responsible for the world's most powerful armed forces. Hegseth, who has been one of the most controversial appointments in Trump's cabinet since the beginning, is currently also under pressure because doubts about the legality of US action against suspected drug smugglers have recently increased.

This has been prompted by media reports about a US attack on a boat in the Caribbean in which two people who initially survived were later killed by the military.