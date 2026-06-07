US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gives a speech at the US cemetery in Normandy on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings in Colleville-sur-Mer. Photo: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP/dpa Keystone

In his speech on D-Day, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth drew a provocative comparison between the Allied landings in 1944 and today's migration to the EU.

Keystone-SDA SDA

People and ships arriving on the beaches of Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria today bring "dangerous ideologies" with them, said Hegseth at the US cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, commemorating the Allied landings in Normandy 82 years ago.

"When will the European capitals do something about this invasion, or is it already too late?" Hegseth went on to ask. The allies still had time to give in, he continued.

Top Democrat: Do not instrumentalize the memory of heroes

The minority leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, sharply criticized the Republican's remarks. "Thousands of American heroes died on D-Day defending freedom and defeating fascism. Pete Hegseth should honor and respect their memory," Jeffries wrote on the X platform. Remembrance should not be politically instrumentalized, he warned.

The so-called D-Day on June 6, 1944 marked the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi rule. At the time, the Allied forces consisted mainly of Americans, British, Canadians, Poles and French.

President Donald Trump's administration has already repeatedly criticized its European allies for alleged dangers posed by an "invasion" of immigrants and accuses them of a misguided migration policy. Trump's government has boasted of a very tough approach to asylum seekers and undocumented migrants in the US.

JD Vance also rails against migration

Most recently, Vice President JD Vance called for "righteous anger" in an X-Post and attributed the murder of an 18-year-old in Southampton, southern England, to an alleged "mass invasion of migrants". The British government subsequently called on people to refrain from "division, hatred or tension".