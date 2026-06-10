During a visit to the U.S. base at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth verbally ramped up the pressure on the socialist Caribbean island. Whatever happens to Cuba’s future lies in the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump and Cuba’s leadership, he said. “Come what may—the Department of Defense will be prepared and ready for every possible contingency.” Hegseth emphasized to the soldiers—before whom he presented himself as one of their own—that one of the reasons for being there today was to discuss this very issue. He wore shorts and a T-shirt and subsequently did physical exercises together with the soldiers.

Relations between Washington and Havana have long been tense—but under U.S. President Donald Trump, tensions have escalated significantly. To force economic and political change in Cuba in the interests of the U.S., his administration increased pressure on Havana with numerous measures—including a series of new sanctions and an oil embargo. Time and again, the pressure campaign has also raised concerns about a possible military escalation. At the same time, talks between Washington and Havana have been taking place for months.

Unusual meeting caused a stir

The Guantánamo Bay military base is located on Cuba’s southeastern coast. The territory has been under U.S. control since 1903 due to a controversial lease agreement. Since the victory of the Cuban Revolution under Fidel Castro in 1959, Cuba has considered the open-ended agreement invalid. Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States established a controversial detention camp in Guantánamo.

At the end of last month, an unusual face-to-face meeting between high-ranking generals from both countries outside the U.S. base caused a stir: As both sides reported at the time, the head of the relevant U.S. regional command (Southcom), General Francis Donovan, and the chief of the General Staff of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, Roberto Legrá Sotolongo, met there. No concrete official information regarding the content of the exchange was provided afterward.