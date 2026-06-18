While the G7 summit in Evian proceeds surprisingly harmoniously, the U.S. Secretary of Defense slams his fist on the table during a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels. He sharply criticizes Europe, announces a review of the allies, and threatens to withdraw more troops.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Pete Hegseth didn’t mince words.

The American announced a review intended to determine whether the allies are investing enough militarily and providing sufficient support.

As a result, the U.S. could withdraw troops from certain countries or reduce its own NATO contributions, Hegseth warns.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a comprehensive review of the U.S. troop presence in Europe. He said there would be a six-month review period for this purpose during the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Hegseth criticized the fact that there have been setbacks in strengthening NATO, even though some countries have significantly increased their commitment and military spending.

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“And that is why we are redoubling our efforts to make NATO what it was always meant to be: a balanced alliance in which Europe takes the lead in its own defense: NATO 3.0,” said the former Fox News anchor.

“Let’s call it the NATO 3.0 Review”

Hegseth hinted that additional troops could be withdrawn: “Today I am announcing a six-month review by the [Department of Defense] to scrutinize U.S. troop presence and bases in Europe.”

WATCH: Pete Hegseth:



I'm announcing today a six-month Department of War review that will examine America's force posture and basing in Europe. Up to six months—it could be less.



Let's call it the NATO 3.0 Review. pic.twitter.com/zw7ShicLHd — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026

It could also happen faster than half a year, said the 46-year-old: “Let’s call it the NATO 3.0 review.” One outcome could be that the U.S. will pay less: “The amount of our annual NATO contributions depends on whether other countries meet their defense spending targets. If other allies do not invest with the necessary urgency, our contributions will decrease.”

Pete Hegseth:



Our annual NATO dues will be contingent on other countries meeting their defense spending targets.



Where other allies do not spend with urgency, our dues contributions will go down.



NATO will be a two-way street. pic.twitter.com/sckZyLkVEG — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026

For far too long, NATO has been “a paper tiger and a one-way street.” “That’s over now,” Hegseth said. What’s needed, he added, is to transform NATO back into a genuine military alliance focused on military strength and credible deterrence.

Pete Hegseth:



For too long, NATO has been a paper tiger and a one-way street.



No more. pic.twitter.com/masZKahPQp — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026

The alliance’s strength does not come from committees and little flags on tables, but from “warriors.” There are steps in the right direction, but also real setbacks “that we cannot ignore,” said the U.S. secretary. And: “Despite all our clarity, too many of our allies’ capitals still seem to misunderstand something.”

“Too many have failed the test.”

He criticized: “Some of NATO’s largest economies, some of our richest countries—allies who love to talk about the rules-based international order and the solidarity of middle powers—still seem to believe that the era of free-riding continues.”

Pete Hegseth:



Some of NATO's largest economies, some of our richest countries, allies that are happiest to go on about the rules-based international order and middle powers banding together, still seem to think the era of free-riding is here.



Eisenhower and Trump disagree. pic.twitter.com/HzfLeOkji9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026

Hegseth also complained that the allies had not done enough to help Donald Trump in the war with Iran. “We put Europe to the test [to see] whether it would support us when we asked for help. And too many failed that test.”

Pete Hegseth blasts Europe:



As President Trump put it, and rightfully so, he gave our allies a test: to support America when we asked for their help. And too many failed it.



The United States has defended Europe for generations. And the president said—all he said—was that our… pic.twitter.com/oa8WoDEs1d — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 18, 2026

Yet the U.S. had protected Europe “for generations,” he noted, only for some countries to then refuse to allow the use of their military bases. Meanwhile, Tehran had “threatened European interests even more directly” than those of the U.S. This had endangered the lives of “American sons and daughters,” Hegseth said.