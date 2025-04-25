Pete Hegseth is facing new allegations. Archivbild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The chat affair surrounding Pete Hegseth is expanding. An investigation by the "New York Times" reveals: The US Secretary of Defense used mobile numbers publicly available on the net in a private chat about classified military information.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth used private cell phone numbers in a signaling group, according to research by the New York Times.

The private chat about a planned military strike against the Huthi militia included his wife and his brother.

Experts speak of a blatant security breach. Show more

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is coming under increasing pressure over the use of the commercial communication app Signal. According to research byDer Spiegeland theNew York Times, the cell phone number that Hegseth used in March for a private chat about a planned military strike against the Houthi militia in Yemen is openly available on the Internet.

Die »New York Times« brachte Pentagon-Chef Pete Hegseth in Bedrängnis: Auch in einem privaten Chat offenbarte er Details eines Militärschlags. SPIEGEL-Recherchen zeigen nun, dass die dabei verwendete Mobilnummer offen im Netz steht.https://t.co/CdiriJHPKb — DER SPIEGEL (@derspiegel) April 25, 2025

The newspaper speaks of a blatant security breach. It would have been easy for enemy intelligence services to monitor the Pentagon chief's cell phone.

According to the New York Times, the number was found on Facebook, WhatsApp and a website for fantasy sports games. He also left his number on the Airbnb housing platform or on Google Maps last year, for example to rate his plumber or dentist. Der Spiegel had already tracked down the phone number after the first Signal chat, in which Hegseth shared the military plans with high-ranking government representatives and, inadvertently, a journalist.

negligent handling by the Pentagon chief

A European security official warns of Hegseth's negligent communication behavior. Once the private cell phone of such a valuable target has been identified, spyware can often be installed on the device unnoticed and the entire contents read out. "Once the phone has been hacked, even encrypted messenger services such as Signal no longer offer any protection," explains the expert.

Cybersecurity experts explained that the cell phone of an American defense minister is normally one of the best-protected national devices. The former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Mike Casey, said in an interview: "He is one of the five people in the world who are most often the target of espionage." There is virtually no chance that someone has not tried to install spyware on his phone to snoop on him.

Wife and brother also in the chat

As the New York Times revealed, the Pentagon chief is said to have spread detailed information about attacks in Yemen in a private chat on the messaging app Signal in mid-March. This would have violated Hegseth's oath of office.

In addition to Hegseth's lawyer, the chat group also included his wife, his brother and around a dozen other people from his personal circle.

In this group, Hegseth passed on information that he had previously exchanged with high-ranking security officials in another Signal chat. This involved secret targets and the timetable for the deployment of fighter jets against the Houthi militias in Yemen.

"Month of total chaos at the Pentagon"

The former television presenter was able to comment on the allegations unchallenged at his old employer Fox News on Tuesday. He accused several dismissed employees and the media of "sabotage". Hegseth had previously portrayed himself as the victim of "lies" and "anonymous slander" from former advisors, whom he himself had fired.

STANDING HIS GROUND: Defense Sec. @PeteHegseth dismisses allegations about a second group chat leak, claiming that it's "not based in reality" and an attempt by left-wing media to attack @realDonaldTrump and the administration's agenda. pic.twitter.com/JRRucnl4TG — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 22, 2025

They include Hegseth's former press spokesman John Ullyot. The latter spoke of a "month of total chaos at the Pentagon" and predicted the minister's imminent dismissal.

Article with material from AFP and dpa