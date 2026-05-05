Family ties in Washington: Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet at the White House on April 6. Image: Keystone

24 high-ranking officers have been fired by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth since he took over at the Pentagon. Minorities are disproportionately affected. At the same time, he is gathering friends and relatives around him: he now apparently brings his wife to meetings.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pete Hegseth has fired 24 high-ranking military personnel since February 2025 - including highly respected and decorated individuals.

The 45-year-old now apparently brings his wife to Pentagon meetings and gets advice from his brother and his lawyer.

A veteran sharply criticizes the "purge among officers", who are supposed to create "ideologically pure armed forces". Show more

Pete Hegseth cleans up the Ministry of Defense: The wave of resignations or forced retirements of high-ranking officers is "unprecedented", notes the British "Guardian". There are already comparisons in the media with Joseph Stalin's purges in the Soviet Union, it says.

24 people have been affected since February 2025: The first was the dismissal of Charles Brown Jr, who was still on the Times' list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. The general had been appointed during Donald Trump's first term in office and, as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served as a link between the military and politics.

Before being confirmed by the Senate, the 64-year-old Black's successor had to be quickly promoted from a three-star to a four-star general and also brought out of retirement: Critics have denied Dan Caine's suitability for the post, writes the Guardian.

Wife and brother in the Pentagon

This pattern has continued over the last 15 months: Hegseth has increasingly isolated himself with this behavior in the Pentagon, the British claim to have learned from insiders. The minister increasingly surrounded himself with friends - and relatives - at work.

Hegseth fired our Generals. And now is bringing Kid Rock to the Pentagon address our military??? These people are deeply unserious.



[image or embed] — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01) (@repstansbury.bsky.social) 29. April 2026 um 02:09

Colleagues at the Independent also noticed this: "Pete Hegseth now brings his wife to Pentagon meetings after sacking top officials", headlines the liberal portal.

According to the article, Jennifer Rauchet is attending meetings at the ministry. The couple know each other from their days together at "Fox News", where she worked as a producer.

Hegseth was previously married to two other women. Rauchet has three children from a previous marriage and her new husband also has three: together they had a daughter in 2017 and are raising a total of seven children. They were married in 2019 at Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey, reports People.

…in “sharing” by leaking attack plans to his wife, brother, and lawyer. .•Bottom Line• Hegseth must be held accountable for his abject recklessness and repeated breaches of national security. Hegseth isn’t serving the American people. Hegseth’s serving America’s foes.



[image or embed] — Stephanie Kennedy (@wordswithsteph.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2025 um 06:46

Hegseth's "fear and paranoia"

In addition to his wife, Hegseth also brings his brother Phil to work, whom he has made his advisor, as well as lawyer Tim Parlatone. He has previously represented both the 45-year-old and Donald Trump in court - and was also the reason for critical questions at Hegseth's most recent hearing in Congress.

According to the Guardian, there are voices saying that the 45-year-old is "afraid and paranoid" that Trump could fire him: As a former member of the National Guard with no combat experience, he is not exactly predestined for his post.

That's why he surrounds himself with confidants. Like the billionaire Steve Feinberg, who as his deputy co-heads the ministry, for which 2.1 million military personnel and 770,000 civil servants work.

REED: The direction from your behavior is an intense interest in Christianity and nationalism and in not recognizing the talents of women and non-white gentlemen. That's the wrong direction



HEGSETH: I am not ashamed of my faith in Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/ru660ARkQg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2026

Anyone who doesn't keep up is fired. According to the British newspaper, 60 percent of these cases concern black or female soldiers. Examples of those affected include Admiral Lisa Franchetti and the highly decorated General Randy George, who was fired in April because he allegedly refused to remove two black men and two women from the list of upcoming promotions.

"They want to create ideologically pure armed forces"

"Why was the well-respected General George fired?" Democrat Chrissy Houlahan asked at the congressional hearing on April 29. Hegseth talks her way out of talking about the reasons "out of respect for these officers".

"However, it's very difficult to change the culture in the department that has been destroyed by the wrong perspectives," he says, before giving an answer. "So you're saying General George destroyed the culture?" Houlahan follows up. "We got rid of a lot of high-ranking officers in this administration because we need new leadership," says Hegseth.

Hegseth refuses to say why General George was fired.



“Well, as with any moves we make with general officers, first of all, I thank them for their service.”



“My impression is you thanked him by a text or a phone call. You didn't even do it to his face.” pic.twitter.com/NgKIxFgayQ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

"It was about a purge of officers and going after the so-called woke officers at the senior level," former Army Major General Paul Eaton tells the Guardian. "They want to create ideologically pure armed forces that are compliant to the president and his secretary of defense and whose oath is more to a person than to the Constitution."

Eaton believes that the leadership of the US military has been "substantially damaged": "It's a really unhealthy environment when you're afraid to speak your mind. And not just speaking truth to power, but speaking out in defense of the armed forces against stupid decisions."