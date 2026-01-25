A helicopter crash in the snowy mountains of Utah causes a sensation: A group of hikers accidentally witnesses the dramatic accident - and captures the moment on camera.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 18, 2026, a helicopter crashes in the Uinta Mountains in the state of Utah in the USA in front of a group of snowmobilers.

The helicopter goes out of control and suddenly falls to the ground.

Eyewitnesses capture the dramatic incident on video. Show more

When a group of snowmobilers went hiking in the Uinta Mountains in the USA on January 18, they experienced a moment of shock: they saw a helicopter suddenly spin out of control and crash. The four occupants survived the crash with injuries.

The eyewitnesses film the accident: you can see the horror crash in the video.

More videos from the department