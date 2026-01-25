  1. Residential Customers
Shocking moment in the USA Helicopter crashes in front of day-trippers

Nicole Agostini

25.1.2026

A helicopter crash in the snowy mountains of Utah causes a sensation: A group of hikers accidentally witnesses the dramatic accident - and captures the moment on camera.

25.01.2026, 19:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On January 18, 2026, a helicopter crashes in the Uinta Mountains in the state of Utah in the USA in front of a group of snowmobilers.
  • The helicopter goes out of control and suddenly falls to the ground.
  • Eyewitnesses capture the dramatic incident on video.
Show more

When a group of snowmobilers went hiking in the Uinta Mountains in the USA on January 18, they experienced a moment of shock: they saw a helicopter suddenly spin out of control and crash. The four occupants survived the crash with injuries.

The eyewitnesses film the accident: you can see the horror crash in the video.

