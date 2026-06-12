A helicopter has crashed on Lake Maggiore. (File photo) sda

One person has died in a helicopter crash on Lake Maggiore. According to initial reports, the private helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff in the municipality of Lesa in northern Italy.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A private helicopter crashed on Lake Maggiore shortly after takeoff.

One person died, and three other passengers were injured.

The cause of the accident is still unclear and is under investigation. Show more

A serious aviation accident occurred on Friday on the Italian shore of Lake Maggiore.

According to Italian media reports, a private helicopter had taken off shortly before from an estate in Solcio di Lesa in the province of Novara. Moments later, the aircraft crashed for reasons that are still unknown.

The accident occurred near the mouth of the Erno River on the Piedmontese side of the lake.

One dead and three injured

According to current information, all those involved were on board the helicopter.

One person died in the crash. Several Italian media outlets report that the victim is believed to be a man in his 60s.

Three other people were injured and treated by emergency responders.

Helicopter crashed on the mainland

Contrary to initial fears, the helicopter did not crash into Lake Maggiore.

According to current information, the aircraft crashed on the mainland.

In addition to emergency responders, government officials also rushed to the scene of the accident. Among others, the mayor of Lesa, Luca Bona, went to the crash site.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear.

The relevant authorities have launched an investigation and are now working to determine whether a technical malfunction, human error, or other factors led to the crash.