Sydney Towle openly documented her battle with cancer on TikTok, reaching more than a million people. The U.S. influencer has now died at the age of 26.

At just 26 years old Her battle with cancer made her a star—now Sydney Towle is dead

Here's what it's all about U.S. influencer Sydney Towle has died at the age of 26.

She had been diagnosed with a rare cholangiocarcinoma in 2023.

On TikTok, she openly shared her daily life, which included chemotherapy, travel, sports, and friends. Summary created with

U.S. influencer Sydney Towle has died. Her family confirmed on her TikTok channel that she died on Wednesday at the age of 26.

"Syd passed away peacefully last night after a nearly three-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma," said her brother, Austin Towle. The family is incredibly proud of her and grateful for the support Sydney has received over the past few years.

In 2023, Towle was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer affecting the bile ducts. She had been active on social media even before her diagnosis. Afterward, she began openly sharing her journey with her community.

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She didn’t just share videos of her hospital stays and chemotherapy. She also posted videos of herself running, traveling, and going out with friends. A few days after her diagnosis, she said in a video: “If anything, this makes me appreciate life even more.”

She still wanted to run the New York Marathon

On TikTok alone, she had more than a million followers. Her mother, Elizabeth Morrow, described her as a “beacon of hope for so many.” The family now called Towle an “endless ray of sunshine.”

Towle had graduated from Dartmouth College in 2022 with a degree in political science and environmental science and later worked as a social media manager.

Just a few months ago, she had announced on LinkedIn that she planned to run the New York City Marathon in November 2026. Her goal was to raise money for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.