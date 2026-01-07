I wonder if they were hungry? Or just in the mood for shopping? A group of sheep purposefully ran into a German supermarket on Monday and caused chaos. Customers captured the curious moment on video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Bavarian supermarket was stormed by a horde of sheep on Monday.

The 50 or so animals had lost their flock and got lost.

The reason for their wandering is not known. They left the store again after 20 minutes. Show more

A few customers at a Penny supermarket in Bavaria must have been quite surprised. On Monday morning, around 50 sheep suddenly mingled with the customers and wandered around the checkout area.

According to local media reports, several drinks bottles were broken and the store had to be thoroughly cleaned due to sheep droppings. The cause of the unusual visit is thought to be that the animals followed a customer outside the supermarket, in whose bag they suspected food.

After about 20 minutes, the scare was over. The sheep left the Penny store again and returned to their flock. The store had to be cleaned after the animal visit.

