Pupils in Texas are protesting against the immigration authorities ICE when an adult suddenly goes crazy: the 45-year-old attacks the group, but the young people don't put up with it. The video of the argument goes viral.

On February 2, a man attacks students protesting against ICE in Buda, Texas.

The group fights back and chases the attacker away.

The 45-year-old now has to answer for two counts of assault and has achieved dubious fame thanks to videos. Show more

A 45-year-old is in trouble with the law after the man attacked several students in Buda, Texas, who were protesting against the actions of the immigration authorities ICE. A video of the altercation has gone viral.

The students at Moe and Gene Johnson High School walked out of class on February 2 to demonstrate. The adult got out of his car and went after a female student. A scuffle broke out and the classmates came to the aid of the attacked student.

The scene becomes increasingly wild, blows are exchanged and finally the man retreats into his truck while the teenagers throw objects at him. A day later, the adult is arrested: he has been charged with two counts of assault. The public prosecutor's office is investigating Chad Michael Watts.

"Then I realized it was an adult"

"Regardless of one's political views, an adult has a duty to exercise restraint, especially in the presence of children," according to the Hays County Prosecutor's Office. "Violence or intimidation toward minors - especially during a lawful, peaceful demonstration - has no place in a constitutional republic based on the rule of law, not violence."

BREAKING: Buda police have arrested a 45‑year‑old man in connection with the fight that took place during a student walkout in Buda. They say he was the primary aggressor. He’s been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/5308bghI2i — Farrah Walton (@FarrahWaltonTV) February 4, 2026

"At first I wondered if they were going to go after the guy," one parent tells "CBS Austin.""Then I realized it was an adult who was probably violent." Police also determined "that Watts was the primary aggressor in the physical altercation," according to the Independent.

It’s about time students like this were arrested. Harming someone is a crime -- even for students.



Disruptive walkouts allowed by schools lead to just this kind of chaos.



Schools and staff who allow this behavior should be treated as co-conspirators and should not be… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 3, 2026

The Republican governor of Texas has his own take on the incident: "Disruptive strikes allowed by schools lead to exactly this chaos," writes Greg Abbott on X. "Schools and teachers who allow this behavior should be treated as co-conspirators and not immune from criminal conduct."