After his joyride, it was time to sober up before the raccoon was allowed back into the wild. (Handout). dpa

In the USA, a raccoon made it into a store selling high-proof spirits. That didn't go down too well with him.

It probably wasn't planned that way: A raccoon is said to have gotten into a liquor store in the USA and consumed a little too much alcohol from bottles it had broken. An employee of the store in Ashland in the state of Virginia on the US East Coast found the animal unconscious and lying flat on its stomach in the toilet on Saturday morning (local time), as the animal welfare organization Hanover County Animal Protection & Shelter wrote on Facebook.

An employee of the animal protection group who was called to help discovered that the "masked robber" had broken into the store and rummaged through several shelves. In the process, bottles of alcohol were broken and a pool of - apparently - high-proof liquid formed on the floor, as can be seen in a photo taken by the organization. The employee found the raccoon "very drunk" and unconscious in the bathroom, the group writes with a wink.

The raccoon was taken to the group's animal shelter where it was able to sober up. After a few hours of sleep and without any signs of injury, he was released back into the wild, it said.