The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted again. Lava fountains shot up to 400 meters high - a spectacular natural spectacle.

Nicole Agostini

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted again, producing spectacular images. On Tuesday, lava fountains shot up to 400 meters into the sky.

The eruption is part of a longer series of eruptions. The volcano has already been active 43 times since December 2024. This makes Kilauea one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Recordings of the eruption show how glowing lava shoots out of the crater meters high and turns the night sky over Hawaii orange. Watch the impressive images of the current eruption in the video.

More videos from the department