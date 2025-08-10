The activists wore white T-shirts with the inscription X/Clash Report

Many Israeli media report only selectively on the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip after almost two years of war. Young activists burst into a live broadcast to point this out.

The activists publicly called for a ceasefire and criticized the media for concealing the suffering in Gaza and portraying everyday life as normal.

Standing Together accused the government of abandoning hostages and waging a campaign of extermination and starvation. Show more

In protest against the planned expansion of the Gaza war, Israeli peace activists stormed a live television program.

During a vote on the show "Big Brother", several young people wearing white T-shirts with the words "We are leaving Gaza" suddenly jumped onto the stage and demonstratively sat down on the floor. "The people demand: Cease fire!" they shouted repeatedly as they were carried away by security guards.

The organization Standing Together, which campaigns for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, claimed responsibility for the protest. "While hostages are being abandoned to their fate and children are dying of hunger just an hour's drive from the studios of 'Big Brother', the media is not telling the people what is happening in Gaza and suggesting to citizens that everything is business as usual," the organization announced on its Facebook page.

Israeli peace activists storm a live broadcast of “Big Brother,” wearing t-shirts that read “Leave Gaza.”



Call to stop the Gaza war

If the Israeli government abandons the hostages "and continues the campaign of extermination and starvation in Gaza in the name of a messianic dream of conquest and colonization - we cannot go back to business as usual", the message continued.

The war can only be stopped "if we all stop our own routines", they demanded. "We must prevent the government from continuing its war plans that harm us all - and stop them now."

