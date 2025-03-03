Two men are stuck in a suspended work platform attached to the 250-metre-high Time Warner Center. In the video you can see how violently they dangle back and forth.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Time Warner Center in New York is 250 meters high and has 55 floors.

Two window cleaners are stuck in their suspended work platform on the building and are being violently rocked back and forth by the wind.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 28, 2025, according to US media reports. Show more

That's what you call a stroke of luck. Two window cleaners are dangling in the air with their suspended work platform at the 250-metre-high Time Warner Center building complex in New York and can be brought to safety.

The rescue operation turns out to be anything but easy. When the rescue workers try to save the two workers, they realize that the window cleaners are not secured at all.

In the video you can see excerpts from the dangerous rescue operation.

