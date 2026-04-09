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Show performance in the Vatican Here Pope Leo XIV shows off his basketball skills

Adrian Kammer

9.4.2026

This audience with the head of the Catholic Church is definitely the more entertaining kind. The unusual meeting has a tradition that goes back to the 1950s.

09.04.2026, 19:46

Otherwise, the apostolic palace tends to host theological debates or diplomatic consultations. This time, things are more relaxed in the sacred halls. Pope Leo XIV receives the basketball players of the Harlem Globetrotters. It is already the ninth documented meeting between the world-famous fun team and the pontiff.

At the meeting, the Pope also gets to try his hand at a trick with the ball. Watch the video to find out how he performs and what special bond he shares with the entertainers.

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