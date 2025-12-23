Shortly before Christmas, dozens of people dressed as Santa and elves storm a supermarket in Montreal. An activist group claims responsibility for the act and describes it as a protest action.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 40 activists dressed up as Christmas figures stole 3,000 dollars worth of food from a supermarket in Montreal.

The group "Robins des Ruelles" described the action as a protest against high food prices and supermarket profits at the expense of the population.

The police are still investigating the theft.

Around forty people dressed in Santa Claus and elf costumes entered a Metro supermarket and left the store with bulging shopping carts full of unpaid food. The action was filmed on Monday evening at around 9:15 p.m. and has been causing a stir in the Canadian metropolis ever since.

Behind the incident is the activist group "Robins des Ruelles" ("Robins of the Alleys"), which calls the whole thing a "Robin Hood action". They explained on social media that the food, worth 3,000 dollars, was to be distributed to those in need. Some of the food was placed under a public Christmas tree. In their statement, the group criticized the high food prices and accused large supermarket chains of making record profits on basic necessities while the population is impoverished.

Mixed reactions

Montreal police are still investigating the theft, but have not yet been able to arrest any suspects. Metro spokeswoman Geneviève Grégoire stressed that theft remains a criminal offense regardless of motivation, while pointing to the company's large donations to food banks this year.

The action has triggered mixed reactions online - from approval for the idea of food aid to clear rejection of the criminal action.

