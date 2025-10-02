At the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, a slip of the tongue by US President Donald Trump causes laughter. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama takes the opportunity to joke with Emmanuel Macron about an alleged "line of conflict" between Albania and Azerbaijan.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump mistakenly spoke of a conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan when he actually meant Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted with humor at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"You should also congratulate Albania and Azerbaijan," joked Rama. Show more

The 7th summit of the European Political Community in Copenhagen on Thursday actually had heavy geopolitical topics on the agenda - but a slip of the tongue by US President Donald Trump provided a light-hearted moment.

In a previous speech, Trump had spoken of an alleged "conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan", although the topic was the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama used the mistake to make a point at the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. "You should also congratulate Albania and Azerbaijan," he said with a wink - much to the amusement of his French counterpart.

The video of the scene quickly went viral on social media.