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Onset of winter in May Here the ice saints hit with full force

Adrian Kammer

14.5.2026

A heavy snowstorm buried the Russian city of Noyabrsk and other parts of western Siberia this week. The storm broke a 90-year-old record.

14.05.2026, 21:27

The little snow that fell in the Swiss mountain regions this week is nothing compared to Western Siberia. The city of Noyabrsk in north-western Siberia recorded the highest precipitation in May for 90 years.

Strong winds piled up the snow meters high and paralyzed parts of the city. Meteorologists explain the extreme weather in the Russian city with an advance of Arctic cold air, which met moist air masses in the region.

Residents of Noyabrsk were also caught by surprise

In the Russian regions of Yamal-Nenets, where the city of Noyabrsk is located, and Ugra, abrupt weather changes occur quite frequently in the spring months.

Snow in May is therefore not uncommon. However, the extent of this year's storm surprised even the city's 110,000 inhabitants.

Videos from Noyabrsk spread quickly on X and Telegram.

More videos from the department

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