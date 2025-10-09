A single phone call changes everything: with the announcement of the imminent release of Hamas hostages, Donald Trump triggers a storm of relief - and gives the Middle East conflict a new twist.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump personally announced the release of all Hamas hostages on Monday, triggering great emotion among relatives.

The release is part of the first phase of a new peace plan brokered by Trump between Israel and Hamas.

The plan includes an immediate ceasefire and raises hopes of a possible peace solution after years of violence. Show more

It is a moment that no one in the room will ever forget. Tears, hugs, boundless relief - all triggered by a single phone call. And it came from US President Donald Trump himself.

"The hostages are all coming back, they're all coming back on Monday!" - With these words, Trump dropped the bombshell. On the other end of the line: relatives of the Hamas hostages who have been held by the terrorist organization since the attack on 7 October 2023. The message? Their "loved ones" will soon be free. This was reported by media worldwide, including "Focus".

An emotional breakthrough

The message unleashed a wave of emotion. Tears flow in the room, people fall into each other's arms, sobbing. What sounds like a TV movie is a bitter reality - and for many families, finally a glimmer of hope after months of fear and uncertainty.

The call came via the cell phone of US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who was in Washington together with survivors of the massacre and relatives of the kidnapped. Many of the hostages still being held have US citizenship - their families had fought tirelessly for a solution.

Prior to this, Israel and Hamas had surprisingly agreed on the first phase of a new peace plan - brokered by Trump. The plan provides for an immediate ceasefire and an agreement to release the hostages. This could be the first serious step towards peace.