Mediator: Iran-U.S. Talks Continue at the Working Level – Gallery Following the opening round, working groups will address the particularly sensitive issues. Image: dpa Negotiations are continuing this week at Bürgenstock. Image: dpa Pakistan and Qatar are mediating the talks between the U.S. and Iran. Image: dpa Iranian Foreign Minister Araghtschi expressed a positive outlook after the conclusion of the initial talks. Image: dpa U.S. Vice President JD Vance led the U.S. delegation. Image: dpa Mediator: Iran-U.S. Talks Continue at the Working Level – Gallery Following the opening round, working groups will address the particularly sensitive issues. Image: dpa Negotiations are continuing this week at Bürgenstock. Image: dpa Pakistan and Qatar are mediating the talks between the U.S. and Iran. Image: dpa Iranian Foreign Minister Araghtschi expressed a positive outlook after the conclusion of the initial talks. Image: dpa U.S. Vice President JD Vance led the U.S. delegation. Image: dpa

The first results of the talks in Switzerland are in: The warring parties want to cooperate on opening the Strait of Hormuz and on the situation in Lebanon. Many contentious issues remain unresolved.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the mediators, the talks between the U.S. and Iran at Bürgenstock went well and will continue this week at the working level.

Both sides aim to draft a final peace agreement within 60 days.

Despite new threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and ongoing tensions in Lebanon, Washington and Tehran have so far remained committed to the diplomatic process. Show more

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran for a comprehensive agreement to end the war are gaining momentum. Following the start of talks at the chief negotiator level in Switzerland, further working-level consultations are now scheduled to take place immediately afterward and continue throughout the week. According to the mediators, the talks are continuing at the luxury Bürgenstock resort—high above Lake Lucerne.

The goal is to reach a “final agreement” within 60 days, as provided for in the framework agreement, according to a joint statement issued early Monday morning by the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan. Among other things, there will be working groups on Iran’s nuclear program and Western sanctions.

The talks, which began on Sunday, have taken place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.” “Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further talks,” the statement, released by the mediators on Platform X, continued. Even recent threats against Iran by U.S. President Donald Trump—which he posted on social media on Sunday during the talks—did not cause the consultations to break down.

New Communication Channel for Opening the Strait of Hormuz

A communication channel between the warring parties has been established to prevent misunderstandings or incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, the mediators added. The goal is to ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is a route of vital importance to the global economy for the trade of fertilizer, oil, and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf states.

In addition, a forum has been created to ensure compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon as well, they added. There, mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia occur repeatedly. In their framework agreement last week, Iran and the U.S. had also agreed to end the fighting in Lebanon.

However, the Israeli government—which is not a party to the negotiations between the two warring sides—rejects this. Furthermore, Israel does not want to withdraw its soldiers from southern Lebanon, which in turn is a thorn in Iran’s side. Mutual attacks in Lebanon therefore brought the framework agreement to the brink of collapse at the end of last week. Recently, the situation has calmed down—for now.

Iran: “Significant Progress” Regarding the War in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that there had been “significant progress” in efforts to end the war in Lebanon. He noted that the joint forum to monitor compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon was the “first real test” of the agreements. The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports has been lifted, and the first frozen Iranian assets are being released. A major reconstruction plan for Iran has also been launched.

Araghtschi’s statements could not be immediately verified. The U.S. side did not immediately comment overnight on the outcome of the first day of negotiations.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani posted a photo on the X platform early this morning showing him alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “Live from Lucerne, the work continues,” he wrote. In the photo, Vance appears to be typing on a laptop.

Direct Talks Between the Negotiators

The first direct talks between the delegations in Switzerland lasted a good hour on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. delegation was led by Vance. He had previously indicated that he expected to return to the U.S. on Monday.

On the Iranian side, in addition to Foreign Minister Araghtschi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, among others, participated as a negotiator.

Trump’s Latest Threats Against Iran

On Sunday afternoon, Trump issued new threats against Tehran. Iran must immediately stop its “highly paid proxies” in Lebanon from stirring up trouble, he wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to Hezbollah. “If they don’t, we will hit Iran very hard again.”

Trump told Fox News that he had issued an urgent warning to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. “If you close it, you’ll have no country left,” Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News. “You won’t even be able to return to your damn country.”

On Saturday, Iran had declared that the Strait of Hormuz was closed again due to the situation in Lebanon. The U.S. military disputed this account.

However, the fact that Iran also appears interested in a diplomatic solution was evident in the Iranian chief negotiator’s response to the sniping from Washington. The Americans should be aware that they would not be in their current hopeless situation if such threats were actually effective, Ghalibaf wrote on X. “We do not take these statements seriously, but it would be advisable for them to exercise more restraint.” The Iranian armed forces remain ready to respond in other ways. “No matter how much they talk, we are the ones who act,” Ghalibaf wrote.

Trump Attacks the “New York Times”

Meanwhile, Trump expressed anger over an analysis by the “New York Times” suggesting that the war against Iran he had ordered had ultimately achieved almost nothing. On his Truth Social platform, he pointed, among other things, to the successes in the fight against the Iranian military, the economic situation in Iran, and the fact that the Strait of Hormuz is open.

Trump described the newspaper’s reporting as “treasonous” and announced that he would expand his existing lawsuit against the “New York Times” to include these aspects. He claimed the newspaper was “CORRUPT.”

The newspaper’s analysis argues that Trump is touting the opening of the Strait of Hormuz as a success, even though its closure was triggered in the first place by the war he ordered. Furthermore, while there have been personnel changes in Iran, the Islamic Republic’s power structure remains intact and has likely even been strengthened by the war.

Angry at the “New York Times”: U.S. President Donald Trump. Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

The future of Iran’s controversial nuclear program—which Trump had cited as the reason for the war—remains unclear, the analysis continues. Iran, for its part, has secured the prospect of sanctions relief and economic aid through the framework agreement. All in all, the U.S. is now in a worse position than it was before the war.

The U.S. and Israel had launched the war against Iran in late February. A ceasefire went into effect in early April, though it was violated on isolated occasions. Last week, the U.S. and Iran then concluded a framework agreement—with the goal of reaching a comprehensive deal to end the war within 60 days.

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