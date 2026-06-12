U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with new attacks. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

An end to the Iran conflict seems within reach. For the first time, a draft agreement has been made public. The document reads like an Iranian wish list—and Donald Trump is furious.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday evening, Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that the war with Iran had been “ended today.” A peace agreement could be signed as early as this weekend.

Iran initially denied the statement.

The Iranian news agency Mehr published a 14-point plan, which, however, still needed to be finalized.

It consisted of numerous concessions to the Islamic Republic.

Trump reacted angrily to the reports. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the media to refrain from speculation.

Pakistan confirmed that an agreement had been reached. Show more

Almost in passing, Donald Trump mentioned something during a campaign rally on Thursday evening that would have major consequences for the entire world: “We ended the war with Iran today,” he announced, speaking once again of a “great deal” that had been negotiated.

“There will be no nuclear weapons,” Trump continued. The deal is “basically done,” he said. “We got everything we wanted,” said the U.S. president. However, Trump’s talk of an imminent end to the war is anything but new. According to a tally by the news network CNN, this is likely the 40th time he has held out the prospect of an end to the conflict.

At first, it seemed as though these were just empty words from a president whose foreign policy authority has been eroded: Tehran denied the claims. But then came the turnaround: Iranian leaders confirmed the existence of a 14-point plan intended to serve as a basis for negotiations.

14 points and not a word about Iran’s missile program

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry also expressed optimism, but once again criticized the U.S. negotiating style, noting that the U.S. keeps changing its positions, which makes an agreement impossible.

And there is yet another peculiarity this time: until now, the subjects of the negotiations had always been kept secret. Iran’s 14-point plan, however, has been published by the Iranian news agency Mehr—and reads like a wish list from the Islamic Republic. Mehr emphasizes, however, that the draft still needs to be finalized.

The draft does not appear to ensure that the U.S. will “get everything we wanted,” as Trump has proclaimed. More striking than the contents of the 14 points is what is missing: There is no mention of halting Iran’s missile program, nor is there any reference to Iran’s militia network, which the regime uses to maintain its dominance in the region.

Fighting is also to be halted in Lebanon

Instead, Tehran calls for a “permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts,” and “including in Lebanon”—an addition that is likely to be a thorn in the side of the U.S. ally Israel, in particular. The American naval blockade is also to be lifted. In return, Tehran offers to open the Strait of Hormuz—“on Iranian terms.”

The U.S. and its allies are to assist in the country’s reconstruction: with a reconstruction plan and the provision of at least $300 billion. Additionally, $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets are to be released—half of that immediately.

For its part, Iran reaffirms its intention to renounce nuclear weapons. Allegedly, this had been planned anyway, even without U.S. intervention. Concrete negotiations on this issue, however, are scheduled for a later date. For the U.S. and Israel, the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program is the most critical issue in the conflict.

Trump Angry at “Fake News Media”

Donald Trump expressed his anger over media reports regarding the Iranian 14-day plan. The president denied that it contained such far-reaching concessions to the Islamic Republic.

This information, spread by the “fake news media,” does not correspond to a written agreement reached with Tehran, he wrote on Truth Social. He described the Iranian leadership as “very dishonest people” and called on them to “get their act together quickly.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, wrote on X that an agreement was closer “than ever before.” He added that the media should refrain from speculation. Trump subsequently posted a screenshot of Araghchi’s post on Truth Social.

Pakistan Confirms Agreement

Pakistan has since confirmed an agreement on a deal. “Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X. “Peace has never been as within reach as it is now.”

According to Mehr’s report, two months of negotiations are scheduled “to reach an agreement on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of U.S. sanctions.” Trump, however, had held out the prospect of a much earlier agreement. A signing could take place as early as this weekend—“likely in Europe.”

According to the news site “Axios,” Vice President J.D. Vance is reportedly set to travel to Geneva. Should an agreement be reached, Vance would sign on Trump’s behalf. The president himself is unavailable this weekend due to celebrations marking his 80th birthday.