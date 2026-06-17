The G7 nations want to become less dependent on China. Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa

Expectations ahead of the G7 summit in the picturesque spa town of Évian were rather low. This makes it all the more surprising that the group, including U.S. President Trump, actually managed to find common ground in the end.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At the conclusion of their summit, the G7 nations agreed on common positions regarding the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

The U.S. once again signaled a greater willingness to cooperate, while the G7 announced additional pressure on Russia through tougher sanctions and increased military aid for Ukraine.

In addition, the nations welcomed the new U.S.-Iran agreement as an opportunity to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to stabilize the region. Show more

The U.S. is once again taking a more constructive stance within the G7. At the conclusion of a three-day summit in Évian, France, on Lake Geneva, the leading democratic economic powers (G7) agreed on common positions regarding the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

There was also common ground on economic issues such as artificial intelligence and the supply of rare raw materials, even though statements on these topics were still pending.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the host, described the summit as a “moment of strategic awakening.”

Merz Praises Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressly praised the cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump, despite recent disagreements over the war in Iran. “Democracy is difficult, and diplomacy requires tenacity. But I believe we have been successful in this gathering of democratic nations over the past two days,” Merz said at the conclusion of the summit in the French resort town of Évian.

The U.S. and the other G7 nations intend to intensify efforts to end the war in Ukraine by applying additional pressure on Russia. A statement by the heads of state and government said that sanctions would be tightened, including in the oil and gas sectors. They also agreed to expand the supply of long-range weapons and air defense capabilities.

The talks were attended by the heads of state and government of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, the United States, and Japan, as well as EU leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited as a guest.

Easing of Oil Sanctions Against Russia Has Expired

Due to the Iran conflict and the threats in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump temporarily lifted oil sanctions against Russia to calm the markets. Now, a key deadline has passed. The exemption has expired. On Tuesday night (U.S. local time), the period specified in the relevant U.S. Treasury Department document during which the sanctions were suspended came to an end. It remained unclear whether the U.S. plans to extend the exemption further.

At the G7 summit on Lake Geneva, U.S. President Donald Trump had indicated that the U.S. would reinstate the oil sanctions against Russia that had been suspended. He justified this by saying that oil was flowing again. However, he did not specify a possible timeline.

G7: Iran Deal Offers “Historic Opportunity”

The G7 nations view the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran as a “historic opportunity” to prevent the leadership in Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The deal brokered by Trump, which is set to be signed by both parties on Friday, could “bring peace and security to everyone in the region,” according to a statement by the heads of state and government. “We support the implementation of the agreement and are prepared to contribute to it,” the G7 statement continued.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the G7 nations reaffirmed that “the right to unimpeded and duty-free passage forms the basis of international trade.” Negotiations are now needed with the aim of reaching a “comprehensive and far-reaching” follow-up agreement to address “the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond” and to “ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” the statement continued.

Merz Invites Leaders to E5 Summit in Berlin

To explain the outcomes of the G7 summit and the European Council on the Ukraine issue to key partners, Merz is inviting the heads of state and government of France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland to a so-called E5 meeting in Berlin. He did not specify a date.

The meeting is intended to follow up on the two summits held this week. The 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. In addition, preparations will be made for the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7 and 8. Poland was the only E5 country not represented at the G7 summit.