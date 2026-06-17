Expectations ahead of the G7 summit in the picturesque spa town of Évian were rather low. This makes it all the more surprising that the group, including U.S. President Trump, actually managed to find common ground in the end.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the conclusion of their summit, the G7 nations agreed on common positions regarding the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

The U.S. once again signaled a greater willingness to cooperate, while the G7 announced additional pressure on Russia through tougher sanctions and more military aid for Ukraine.

In addition, the nations welcomed the new U.S.-Iran agreement as an opportunity to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to stabilize the region.

The U.S. is once again taking a more constructive stance within the G7. At the conclusion of a three-day summit in Évian, France, on Lake Geneva, the leading democratic economic powers (G7) agreed on common positions regarding the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

There was also common ground on economic issues such as artificial intelligence and the supply of rare raw materials, even though statements on these topics were still pending.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the host, described the summit as a “moment of strategic awakening.”

Trump speaks at the press conference at the end of the summit

Trump first praised French President Macron’s efforts during the negotiations before highlighting his own role. The U.S. president appeared tense and exhausted.

He then went on the offensive, accusing his predecessor of paving the way for Iran to develop a potential nuclear weapons program. At the same time, Trump reiterated that Tehran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Reflecting on the negotiations, he explains that his goal had been to end the war. While there had been voices calling for the bombings to continue, he decided against it—partly because of the enormous costs. “I didn’t want a catastrophe,” Trump says.

Trump then turns to the Iran deal. The agreement will be signed very soon, he explains, adding: “That’s a guarantee.” In his view, everything points to a peaceful solution.

Trump: “I believe this is a regime change”

It is particularly important to him that the agreement prohibits Iran from possessing nuclear weapons. Trump emphasizes this point several times. He also expresses his conviction that, once an agreement is reached, the important shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz will once again be fully accessible. However, he does not provide a specific timeline.

Trump speaks of a change in power in Iran. In his view, the current leadership is “more reasonable” and less ideologically driven than before. He attributes this to the targeted attacks by the U.S. military.

In this context, the U.S. president points to the losses among Iran’s leadership. “The top leadership has been completely eliminated, as has the second tier. And there’s hardly anything left of the third tier,” Trump says. Against this backdrop, he speaks of a regime change in the country.

Trump: “Netanyahu sometimes gets a little too worked up”

Trump now thanks the mediators, singling out Pakistan in particular. He also commends Israel for its role in the process. The U.S. president speaks of a “great agreement” and expresses great satisfaction with the outcome. He also mentions Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump describes him as a “good man,” but notes with a smile that he sometimes gets flustered a little too easily.

Trump in the Q&A session: “We’re not giving them any money”

The Q&A session has begun. When asked whether the U.S. would provide financial support to Iran, Trump responds unequivocally: “We’re not giving Iran any money.” The U.S. president thus rejects reports that the planned Iran deal provides for billions in aid for the country’s reconstruction. Trump calls such reports false. “Fake news,” he says.

On the subject of Iran’s nuclear program, Trump refuses to make any concrete statements, except for the threat that if Iran does not abide by the agreement, “we will bomb them to smithereens.”

He also avoids giving a concrete answer when asked whether the agreement includes safeguards guaranteeing that Iran will not impose tolls on transit through the Strait of Hormuz in the future.

Trump Sends Vance to Sign the Agreement on Friday

Trump will not sign the agreement himself on Friday; instead, he will send J.D. Vance. “If it goes well, you’re the genius; if not, Vance takes the fall,” a journalist points out. “I like that way of thinking,” Trump says with a grin.

That concludes the press conference.

Geneva Lifts Border Closures and Traffic Restrictions

Road traffic in Geneva will largely return to normal on Thursday. The 25 border crossings that had been closed due to the G7 summit in Évian, France, will reopen at 6:00 a.m. The Geneva bypass highway will also reopen overnight into Thursday.

“We can now return to normal more quickly,” said Carole-Anne Kast, the State Councilor responsible for security, speaking to the media on Wednesday. Since the foreign delegations will be departing via Geneva Airport in the afternoon, the security measures put in place since last week can be lifted earlier than planned to ease traffic congestion.

Merz Praises Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressly praised the cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump, despite recent disagreements over the war in Iran. “Democracy is difficult, and diplomacy requires tenacity. But I believe we have been successful in this round of discussions among democratic nations over the past two days,” Merz said at the conclusion of the summit in the French resort town of Évian.

The U.S. and the other G7 nations intend to intensify efforts to end the war in Ukraine by applying additional pressure on Russia. A statement by the heads of state and government said that sanctions would be tightened, including in the oil and gas sectors. They also agreed to expand the supply of long-range weapons and air defense capabilities.

The talks were attended by the heads of state and government of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, the United States, and Japan, as well as EU leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited as a guest.

Easing of Oil Sanctions Against Russia Has Expired

Due to the Iran conflict and the threats in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump temporarily lifted oil sanctions against Russia to calm the markets. Now, a key deadline has passed. The exemption has expired. On Tuesday night (U.S. local time), the period specified in the relevant U.S. Treasury Department document during which the sanctions were suspended came to an end. It remained unclear whether the U.S. plans to extend the exemption further.

At the G7 summit on Lake Geneva, U.S. President Donald Trump had indicated that the U.S. would reinstate the oil sanctions against Russia that had been suspended. He justified this by saying that oil was flowing again. However, he did not specify a possible timeline.

G7: Iran Deal Offers “Historic Opportunity”

The G7 nations view the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran as a “historic opportunity” to prevent the leadership in Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The deal brokered by Trump, which is set to be signed by both parties on Friday, could “bring peace and security to everyone in the region,” according to a statement by the heads of state and government. “We support the implementation of the agreement and are prepared to contribute to it,” the G7 statement continues.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the G7 nations reaffirmed that “the right to unimpeded and duty-free passage forms the basis of international trade.” Negotiations are now needed with the aim of reaching a “comprehensive and far-reaching” follow-up agreement to address “the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond” and to “ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” the statement continued.

Merz Invites Leaders to E5 Summit in Berlin

To explain the outcomes of the G7 summit and the European Council on the Ukraine issue to key partners, Merz is inviting the heads of state and government of France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland to a so-called E5 meeting in Berlin. He did not specify a date.

The meeting is intended to follow up on the two summits held this week. The 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. In addition, preparations will be made for the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7 and 8. Poland was the only E5 country not represented at the G7 summit.

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