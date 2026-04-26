US President Donald Trump comments at a press conference after the incident in Washington. Keystone

US President Trump has to be evacuated after a shooting at a gala dinner in Washington. After the incident, he commented on the incident at a media conference.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shots were fired at a dinner in Washington, which was also attended by US President Donald Trump.

Trump spoke at a press conference after the incident.

He described the shooter as a "very sick person". Show more

It should have been a festive evening in the US capital Washington - and ended in a shootout. A heavily armed man tries to gain access to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, runs through the security gate - and is stopped just in time by emergency services.

In addition to US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and several cabinet members were also present. None of the guests were injured, but a security guard was shot.

According to previous findings, the attacker stormed through a Secret Service access gate at around half past eight in the evening and exchanged gunfire with security officers. Trump posted a video on social media showing the suspected perpetrator sprinting past the officers before they opened fire.

The man was armed with a shotgun, handgun and several knives. A Secret Service officer was hit by at least one bullet and saved by his protective vest, according to Trump. "I just talked to the officer, and he's fine," Trump said at a White House press conference.

"He's a very sick person"

According to Trump, the man is from California. "And he's a sick person, a very sick person." There was initially no official information on the identity of the perpetrator. In several media reports, however, he was identified as Cole Tomas Allen. According to public profiles, he worked as a part-time teacher for a tutoring provider and was also a video game developer.

Donald Trump published a photo of the arrested shooter. Truth Social

According to initial findings, both Trump and the security authorities assume that this was a lone offender. However, the motive for the crime remains completely unclear. Asked whether he saw a connection with the Iran war, Trump said: "I don't think so. But you never know."

The attacker, who was taken to hospital for examination, has since been questioned. He is to be brought before a judge on Monday.

Call for unity

Under the impression of what had happened, Trump appeared before the press visibly marked. "In light of the events of this evening, I call on all Americans to make a heartfelt commitment to resolve our differences peacefully," he said. "We must... we must resolve our differences."

The traditional White House Correspondents' Dinner had just begun and the guests were enjoying their appetizers when suddenly a commotion broke out in the room. "Get down, get down," rang through the room. The guests remained on the floor for minutes, ducking under the tables - some visibly in shock.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner minutes after it began, as attendees took cover on the floor. USA TODAY reporters inside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel say they heard loud… pic.twitter.com/wsaAi22p3K — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 26, 2026

When they stood up again, the table of honor, where Donald and Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, among others, had been seated shortly before, was already empty. Heavily armed security forces stood in the room, where there was initially talk of an unspecified firearms incident. Reporters positioned close to the hall doors reported hearing several loud noises.