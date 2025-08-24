The revelations about a phone call between Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and US President Donald Trump have caused displeasure in Washington. The call is said to have put more strain on trade relations than previously known.

On April 2, the so-called "Liberation Day", US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs, which have burdened Switzerland with a 39% surcharge on exports since August 1. The question of why Trump has targeted Switzerland is preoccupying the nation, which finds itself in a diplomatic crisis.

President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin had to explain to the public why their diplomatic efforts had failed. At the center of the discussion is a 34-minute phone call between Keller-Sutter and Trump on July 31, about which "SonntagsBlick " has now revealed new details.

Americans present the case very differently

Trump is said to have behaved rudely during the conversation and spoken condescendingly about his negotiators, according to reports from Switzerland. The publication of these details has caused anger in Washington. People involved in bilateral contacts emphasize that there is a different view of the events.

President Karin Keller-Sutter has clearly not made any friends in the USA. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

According to the American sources of the "SonntagsBlick", it was Keller-Sutter's phone call that caused the trade deal to collapse. Her factual correction of Trump's statements on the trade deficit is said to have angered him. The FDP woman is said to have annoyed Trump with a detailed lecture on economics and political economy.

This led to Trump never wanting to negotiate with her again. It was clear in the White House that Switzerland would not receive lower tariffs as long as Keller-Sutter was in office. Trump is said to have said that the problem was not between the countries, but between the people.

"She didn't listen to me"

"She didn't listen to me", the US President is said to have complained. The tablecloth between the politicians has apparently been cut: "He's had enough of her for good," says the source of the SonntagsBlick.

Despite the tensions, there is hope for the Swiss economy, especially the pharmaceutical industry, which could benefit from a relocation of production to the USA. There are signs that the US government could start working on trade agreements again from the fall, which would represent an opportunity for Switzerland.

Keller-Sutter's finance department has not commented on the latest developments and emphasizes that there are no indications of personal conflicts with the White House. In Swiss diplomatic circles, the scandal is seen as part of the US negotiating tactics. Ultimately, everything depends on Donald Trump, whose unpredictability is well known.