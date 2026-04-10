An Israeli military mobile artillery unit fires from northern Israel towards southern Lebanon Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa Keystone

The mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia are continuing despite planned direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

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This morning, Hezbollah again fired projectiles at northern Israel. According to Israeli media, a house there was hit and damaged by a rocket fired by the militia. There were initially no reports of casualties. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack.

Attacks were also reported again in Lebanon. The state news agency NNA reported attacks in southern Lebanon in particular. At least one person was killed.

According to Lebanese reports, more than 300 people were killed in devastating Israeli attacks in Lebanon on Wednesday. The intensity of Israeli attacks has decreased significantly since then.

US President Donald Trump told US broadcaster NBC on Thursday that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had promised to reduce the number of attacks. Netanyahu himself then said that Israel would continue to fight Hezbollah and would not stop until there was security for the population in northern Israel.

The US State Department will organize talks between Lebanon and Israel in the coming week. The talks are to focus on a ceasefire. According to Netanyahu's office, the direct negotiations will focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon. According to Israeli media reports, the US ambassadors of both countries will initially take part in the talks.