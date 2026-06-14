The Lebanese Hezbollah militia has continued its attacks on northern Israel even after Israeli shelling in the suburbs of Beirut. A projectile fired from Lebanon struck near the border town of Kiryat Shmona, the Israeli army reported in the evening. There were further strikes by “suspicious projectiles” on Israeli territory near the border with Lebanon. In addition, several projectiles landed near Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. There were initially no reports of injuries.

ARCHIVE – Israel’s air defense system fires to intercept missiles launched from Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel. Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa

On Sunday afternoon, following Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force struck targets in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. According to military sources, the target was a Hezbollah command center. According to Lebanese sources, at least three people were killed and several injured.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—the Islamic Republic’s elite force—subsequently threatened Israel with retaliatory strikes. In that case, new Israeli attacks on Iran are expected.