An armed member of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia has entered Israel and opened fire on Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli reports. The troops in the area of the Ramim Heights fired back and "eliminated" the attacker, according to an army statement. None of the soldiers were injured.

Security forces continued to comb the area. It was initially unclear how the Hezbollah fighter was able to cross the heavily guarded border into Israel. An Israeli Air Force drone was sent into the area to support the search efforts.

Residents of the border villages of Misgav Am, Margaliot and Manara were instructed to stay in their homes until further notice. In addition, a nearby road was closed to traffic.