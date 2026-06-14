According to Israeli reports, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia has once again attacked northern Israel with explosive drones. The Israeli military reported that there were two strikes on Israeli territory near the border with Lebanon. No one was injured. Warning sirens had previously wailed in several towns along the northern border.

The Israeli news portal “ynet” reported that a drone struck in the area of the border town of Shlomi. There was initially no reaction from Hezbollah.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote in a post on the X platform that the attack was a test of the “Dahiya Doctrine” announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Dahiya is a suburb of Beirut considered a stronghold of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. Many civilians also live there. A week ago, Israel had attacked the suburbs in response to Hezbollah rocket fire on the north of the country. Iran subsequently responded with rocket attacks on northern Israel.

Smotrich demanded that Netanyahu destroy buildings in Dahiya “today.” “We are in decisive days that will shape the region for many years to come,” wrote the far-right minister. “We have promised the residents of the north security—and we must keep that promise!”

Iran, an ally of Hezbollah, also seeks to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon as part of a framework agreement with the U.S. to end the Iran war. Israel, however, is strictly opposed to such a link between the two fronts. In Lebanon, Israel seeks to destroy Hezbollah and reach a peace settlement with the government. Among other demands, Hezbollah calls for a complete withdrawal of Israeli ground forces from the country.