According to its own account, the Hezbollah militia has received assurances from Iran regarding the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanon. Iran has assured Hezbollah “very clearly” that it would only sign an agreement with the U.S. if it included Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon. A high-ranking Hezbollah official told the German Press Agency (DPA) that this was the case. The issue is one of the “top priorities” for Iran—Hezbollah’s most important supporter.

ARCHIVE – Israeli soldiers drive through southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel. According to its own account, the Hezbollah militia has received assurances from Iran regarding the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanon. Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa

The news channel Al Jazeera reported that Iran’s assurance to Hezbollah concerns the next phase of negotiations with the U.S. Israel’s withdrawal from its neighboring country is being made a condition for the talks—“not necessarily for the first phase, but as a final goal.”

Israeli observers also speculated that the commitment relates to a possible final agreement between the U.S. and Iran, rather than the framework agreement scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Israel Intends to Keep Troops in Lebanon “As Long as Necessary”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Monday evening that Israel’s army would remain in “security zones” in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and Syria “as long as necessary.”

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim stated that Iran had “ensured the immediate and permanent end of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” This, he said, was the “first and fundamental clause” in the framework agreement between Washington and Tehran regarding the Iran war. “Iran has given everything to Hezbollah and Lebanon and taken nothing in return,” Kassim said.