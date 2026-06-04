Hezbollah in Lebanon rejects the recently agreed terms for a ceasefire with Israel. "The announced agreement is a roadmap for the destruction of part of the Lebanese people and the subjugation of the rest," said Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim in a statement read out on television.

Kassim particularly rejected demands for the disarmament of the Iranian-backed organization. An interpretation of the ceasefire according to which Hezbollah would have to cease its attacks while the Israeli attacks continued would be tantamount to "surrender".

Kassim emphasized that Hezbollah had not promised anyone to refrain from "resistance or retaliation". As long as the attacks continued, the organization would continue its military actions. "We reject any link between the existence of the resistance and the end of the aggression or the withdrawal of Israel," it said.

As long as attacks continue, "resistance" will continue

At the same time, Kassim declared that Hezbollah was in favor of a comprehensive ceasefire, which must include the end of all Israeli attacks, Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the return of displaced persons and reconstruction. As long as the occupation and attacks continue, the "resistance" will continue. "As long as our villages are unsafe, bombed and destroyed and our people are killed", the Israeli villages will not be safe either, he continued.

Kassim also called on the Lebanese leadership to end the direct negotiations. He described them as a "farce" and "humiliation".

Ceasefire practically ineffective so far

After a previous ceasefire agreed between Israel and Lebanon has so far had little effect, both governments agreed last night on a new way to implement it.

Among other things, it is envisaged that Hezbollah will completely cease its attacks on Israel and withdraw from areas south of the Litani River - which in some cases lies up to 30 kilometers north of the Israeli border. In southern Lebanon, so-called pilot or security zones are to be set up in which only the regular Lebanese armed forces will exercise control. The Lebanese army is thus to gradually assume responsibility for the security situation in these areas.

The Lebanese government is not formally a party to the war and has only limited influence over Hezbollah. Hezbollah is supported by Iran and has never agreed to disarm.

Katz: Israel reserves its freedom of action

Israel's Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has also already criticized the agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a "serious mistake". The agreement was the result of wrong advice to the political leadership and, in his opinion, would strengthen Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected the criticism and, according to media reports, spoke of "great achievements" in Lebanon on a military and political level. The agreement reflects the reality created by Israel and could make a peace treaty with Lebanon possible in the future.

According to Katz, the agreement also provides for the continued presence of the Israeli army in a so-called "security zone" in the border area as well as operational freedom of action. Since the morning, there have been several more attacks in Lebanon in the south and in the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country.