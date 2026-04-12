Just two years and two months ago, his name was unknown to the wider public: Peter Magyar. Keystone

He comes from the inside of power and knows its dirty secrets. Peter Magyar tirelessly built himself and his party - who is the man who put Viktor Orban in his place?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Péter Magyar publicly breaks with Viktor Orbán's system of power in 2024 and denounces corruption.

The former government functionary founds the Tisza Party and mobilizes many voters with nationwide appearances.

Magyar challenges the established system with his promise of political reform Show more

In February 2024, Peter Magyar, a previously inconspicuous official from the ruling Fidesz party, went into the studio of the independent internet TV station Partizan. There he announced his irrevocable break with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's system of power. He spoke openly about the corruption and machinations surrounding the right-wing populist head of government. The video recording of the interview recorded 2.8 million hits on YouTube.

His words carried political weight because he had been married to former Justice Minister Judit Varga just a year earlier. His divorced wife was part of the center of power. Orban had earmarked her for higher office. However, her career was shattered by the scandal surrounding the pardon of a pedophile aide. The way in which Orban dropped her - and the resigned president Katalin Novak - was the final impetus for Magyar to leave the system.

Peter Magyar (45) comes from a conservative family of lawyers in Budapest. His grandmother Terez Madl was the sister of Ferenc Madl (1931-2011), Hungary's second president after the democratic transition in 1989/90. Magyar studied law at the Catholic Pazmany University. He worked as a diplomat for his country in Brussels, headed the Hungarian university scholarship administration from 2018 to 2022 and then held positions in state and state-related companies.

Promises of change down to the smallest village

After "coming out" as a critic of Orban, he set up the Tisza (Party for Respect and Freedom) and began tirelessly touring the country. As in this election campaign, he not only visited cities, but also small villages. He is direct, approachable, speaks the language of the little people and responds to their worries and needs - in a country whose economy is stagnating and whose government power hardly allows any initiative.

Magyar is influenced by his conservative background, but is not an ideologue. He likes to play the patriot and uses national symbolism without a care in the world. However, harsh nationalism and chauvinism are alien to him. Like Orban, he demonstrates an instinct for power, but - unlike Orban - seems to want to exercise power within the framework of democracy. For example, he wants to enshrine in the constitution that no one can become prime minister more than twice. Magyar has captivated large sections of the Hungarian population with his promise of change and is now expected to replace Viktor Orban as Hungarian head of government after 16 years.