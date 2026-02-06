According to the authorities, a high-ranking Russian military officer was assassinated in Moscow. Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was taken to hospital, the Russian Investigative Committee announced.
An unknown person had fired several shots and then fled. Alexeyev is the first deputy head of the GRU military intelligence service. According to media reports, he is seriously injured.
The incident took place in a residential building in the Russian capital. The authorities have initiated criminal proceedings for attempted murder, among other things.
This would not be the first time that high-ranking Russian military officers have been the target of assassination attempts. In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed by the explosion of a car bomb. In December 2024, Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian NBC defense forces, was also killed in a bomb attack. The Ukrainian secret service claimed responsibility for the crime. Russia has condemned the attacks as terrorism and a sign that Kiev is not interested in peace.