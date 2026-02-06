Shot in Moscow: Russian General Vladimir Alexeyev. X/oreshniki1

A Russian general has been the victim of an attack. According to media reports, Vladimir Alexeyev has been shot several times.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Moscow, the high-ranking Russian general Vladimir Alexeyev has been shot several times and taken to hospital in an unknown condition.

Alexeyev is deputy head of the GRU military intelligence service.

Several assassination attempts have already been carried out on Russian military personnel in the past. Show more

According to the authorities, a high-ranking Russian military officer was assassinated in Moscow. Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was taken to hospital, the Russian Investigative Committee announced.

An unknown person had fired several shots and then fled. Alexeyev is the first deputy head of the GRU military intelligence service. According to media reports, he is seriously injured.

The incident took place in a residential building in the Russian capital. The authorities have initiated criminal proceedings for attempted murder, among other things.

This would not be the first time that high-ranking Russian military officers have been the target of assassination attempts. In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed by the explosion of a car bomb. In December 2024, Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian NBC defense forces, was also killed in a bomb attack. The Ukrainian secret service claimed responsibility for the crime. Russia has condemned the attacks as terrorism and a sign that Kiev is not interested in peace.