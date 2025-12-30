At the start of the new year, drivers in Italy will have to prepare for higher costs when using toll freeways. From January 1, 2026, the rates for almost all freeway tolls will rise by an average of 1.5 percent and will therefore be adjusted in line with inflation.
The adjustment comes despite repeated attempts by the government to prevent an increase in tolls, according to the Ministry of Transport in Rome.
According to the ministry, the biggest increase in tolls is on the Salerno-Pompeii-Naples route with a rise of 1.925 percent. On the Brenner highway, which is also used by travelers from the north to Italy, a tariff adjustment of 1.46 percent is planned.
Government in Rome sharply criticizes adjustment
The Ministry of Transport, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of the right-wing populist Lega party, sharply criticized the tariff adjustments. It also referred to a ruling by the Italian constitutional court, which had thwarted the efforts of the ministry and the government in Rome to freeze the tolls for the time being.
The pricing decisions for highway tolls in Italy are based on a complicated calculation system. Price increases are actually fixed in the contracts between the state and the respective operating companies. One reason for this is inflation. However, several planned adjustments to toll charges have been postponed for a number of years. Salvini also campaigned vehemently to prevent adjustments.
Freeway operators were proven right
In October, the Constitutional Court declared this to be unconstitutional and thus ruled in favor of the freeway operators. The responsible transport authority, the "Autorità di regolazione dei trasporti" (ART), has now determined that the average rate adjustment to inflation will be 1.5 percent.