Prime Minister Bayrou and his government are expected to fall at the beginning of the week. (archive picture) Thomas Samson/AFP/dpa

Prime Minister Bayrou warns of the consequences of growing debt and calls for a vote of confidence. Why experts nevertheless do not expect a sovereign debt crisis.

A government collapse is looming in France at the beginning of next week.

Prime Minister Bayrou is expected to lose the vote of confidence on his austerity budget with savings of 43.8 billion euros.

France's national debt stands at around 114% of GDP - the highest level of debt in the eurozone - which is leading to rising interest rates on new government bonds and increasing economic concerns. Show more

The impending fall of the government in debt-ridden France at the beginning of next week and the feared continuation of the political crisis has raised concerns about economic instability in the important EU country.

In view of the high debt burden and the dispute over his austerity budget with planned savings of 43.8 billion euros, French Prime Minister François Bayrou surprisingly announced at the end of August that he would call a vote of confidence in parliament. All indications are that he will lose the vote on Monday afternoon.

The question is whether this means that France is threatened with an escalation of the debt problem with negative economic consequences. The prime minister had warned of just such a development if France did not turn the tide on debt across party lines and introduce an austerity budget. There is currently no majority for this in parliament.

Highest mountain of debt in Europe

The already high level of public debt in France recently rose to around 114 percent of gross domestic product. This makes France the country in the eurozone with the highest debt ratio after Greece and Italy. In absolute figures, France has the highest debt mountain in the eurozone at around 3,300 billion euros. Government spending in France is also currently among the highest in Europe.

Despite the political uncertainty, experts do not expect a sovereign debt crisis. "Any threat of a government collapse in a eurozone country is worrying," said the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, in an interview with Radio Classique a few days ago. However, the French banking system is in a better position than during the last financial crisis and she does not expect France to request help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure its finances.

New bonds increasingly expensive for Paris

The fact is, however, that France is now paying higher interest rates for new government bonds than Greece and almost as much as Italy due to the political impasse and the lack of austerity measures to date. "Investors are concerned about France's high and rising national debt. Bond yields have already risen much more sharply in France than in Italy, for example, and the yield on ten-year French government bonds is now barely below that of Italian bonds," commented Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer.

Kramer believes it is unrealistic that France will succeed under a new prime minister in reducing the budget deficit from 5.8 percent in the coming year to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, as Finance Minister Eric Lombard continues to aim for, due to the lack of a majority for reforms in parliament.

Structural reforms required

According to a recently published assessment by US investment bank Goldman Sachs, the biggest economic challenge for France will be to stabilize its national debt. In addition, the country urgently needs to resume structural reforms in order to boost growth. Prime Minister Bayrou had called for France to produce more - but his plan to cancel two public holidays at the same time had turned a majority of people against his austerity plans.