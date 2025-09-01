The man was attacked by cows. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

A Viennese couple was attacked by a herd of cows in Ramsau am Dachstein. The 85-year-old man succumbed to his injuries shortly before emergency surgery, his wife survived seriously injured.

A Viennese couple with a dog ran into a herd of cows with calves in Ramsau am Dachstein.

The animals attacked, the 85-year-old man died and his 82-year-old wife was injured.

An autopsy is to clarify whether the attack was directly responsible for the death. Show more

In Ramsau am Dachstein in Styria, Austria, an outing by an elderly couple ended tragically on Sunday. The two Viennese, aged 82 and 85, were out with their dog in the late afternoon when they came across a herd of cows with three calves on a hike from Türlwand- to Austriahütte.

Witnesses reported that the animals had set their sights on the dog, which was apparently perceived as a threat.

The cows attacked the couple and trampled them both. While the dog managed to escape and was only slightly injured, the couple suffered serious injuries. Hikers and hut keepers immediately provided first aid and alerted the rescue services.

Autopsy ordered

The 85-year-old was flown to the hospital in Schwarzach by emergency helicopter, but died before the planned emergency operation. His wife was taken to Salzburg Accident Hospital but, according to the police, her life is not in danger.

The public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered an autopsy of the man to determine whether his injuries were the direct cause of his death. The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.