After the blizzard on Mount Everest, more and more details are coming to light about the dramatic hours in the death zone. Several hikers describe how they had to dig themselves out of the snow with cooking pots - while the authorities in Tibet continue to battle ice, cold and communication failures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the snowstorm on Everest, rescuers report chaotic scenes and improvised rescues.

Up to 1000 people battled against snow, cold and lack of oxygen.

One death has been confirmed, but hundreds of trekkers are still considered isolated. Show more

Hundreds of people are fighting for survival on Mount Everest. After a sudden snowstorm, around 1000 tourists were stranded at 4900 meters, with oxygen levels at only around 55 percent. Although around 300 people were rescued on Monday, there are still hundreds of people on the mountain.

The rescue teams are in contact with around 200 trekkers. According to state television CCTV, the Chinese authorities are coordinating their operations from the Qudang valley - with the support of locals, horses and yaks. These animals are supposed to help identify dangerous crevasses in deep snow.

As CNN reports, the trekking tour that was originally planned turned into a survival drama for 30-year-old Feng Holiday. When the storm broke out on Saturday evening, her tent collapsed under the weight of the snow. "We had to dig together - with no tools, just our cooking pans," she said.

October is actually considered a stable time to travel

Videos show hikers digging out their tents in the snowstorm. "It was wet, freezing cold and completely dark," recalls another person affected. Many had left their equipment behind in order to get down to the valley more quickly.

October is actually considered a stable time to travel in the Himalayan region, with many Chinese people using the "Golden Week" for hiking. However, guides quoted by the BBC explained that they had "never experienced a storm like this in October".

The snowfall began on Friday evening and brought up to 95 centimetres of fresh snow - almost three times the usual weekly figure. As the authorities in Tingri announced via WeChat, ticket sales for the "Everest Scenic Area" have been halted until further notice. The region remains closed due to the risk of avalanches.

Everest region attracts large crowds every year.

"We are all experienced hikers, but this snowstorm was still extremely difficult," 29-year-old Geshuang Chen told the BBC. Blogger and mountain author Stefan Nestler emphasized toDer Spiegelthat many of the participants were trekking at such heights for the first time; previous experience is often less strictly controlled on trekking tours.

The Everest region attracts large crowds every year - with consequences: Overcrowding, accidents and waste pollution are constant issues. Nepal issued hundreds of summit licenses in the record year of 2023; GPS trackers are now mandatory on ascents.