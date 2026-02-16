  1. Residential Customers
Putin as the driving force Hillary Clinton issues a clear warning to Europe

SDA

16.2.2026 - 14:32

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks today at the opening of "The World Forum 2026" at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks today at the opening of "The World Forum 2026" at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.
KEYSTONE

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sounds the alarm at a conference in Berlin. She sees a growing transatlantic network of authoritarian forces that are deliberately undermining democracies.

Keystone-SDA

16.02.2026, 14:32

16.02.2026, 14:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hillary Clinton warns of a transatlantic alliance of authoritarian forces.
  • She sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as the central puppet master.
  • Western actors and tech entrepreneurs would also support right-wing parties.
Show more

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warns of a "transatlantic alliance of autocracy" that could undermine democracy. Russian President Vladimir Putin is promoting and financing this.

"He is the main instigator of measures against democracy throughout Europe - and he has many allies in the USA," said Clinton at the "World Forum 2026" conference in Berlin.

Anyone who stands up for democracy and a fair distribution of prosperity must be aware of powerful opponents. "It's been a long time coming," said the 78-year-old, who lost to Republican Donald Trump as the US Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.

"Many years ago I said there was a big right-wing conspiracy and people made terrible fun of me. But you know what? There was and there is."

"It's not spontaneous"

Today, this can be seen everywhere: money is flowing from Putin and his oligarchic allies to political parties in Europe, "techno-autocrats like Elon Musk" are targeting right-wing parties in Germany and the UK.

"It's not spontaneous, it's not one charismatic person coming forward," Clinton said. "It's a movement to turn back the clock on democracy, the rule of law and the rights of all of us."

The "World Forum 2026" is a conference co-organized by the Cinema for Peace Foundation and runs parallel to the Berlinale.

