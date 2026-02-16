"He is the main instigator of measures against democracy throughout Europe - and he has many allies in the USA," said Clinton at the "World Forum 2026" conference in Berlin.
Anyone who stands up for democracy and a fair distribution of prosperity must be aware of powerful opponents. "It's been a long time coming," said the 78-year-old, who lost to Republican Donald Trump as the US Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.
"Many years ago I said there was a big right-wing conspiracy and people made terrible fun of me. But you know what? There was and there is."
"It's not spontaneous"
Today, this can be seen everywhere: money is flowing from Putin and his oligarchic allies to political parties in Europe, "techno-autocrats like Elon Musk" are targeting right-wing parties in Germany and the UK.
"It's not spontaneous, it's not one charismatic person coming forward," Clinton said. "It's a movement to turn back the clock on democracy, the rule of law and the rights of all of us."
The "World Forum 2026" is a conference co-organized by the Cinema for Peace Foundation and runs parallel to the Berlinale.