The Clinton couple testify before a congressional committee on the Epstein case. Hillary Clinton accuses the Republicans of a cover-up - and demands a hearing with US President Donald Trump under oath. Archivbild: Keystone/EPA/Ricky Carioti

Bill and Hillary Clinton face questions before the US Congress about the scandal surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Hillary Clinton and leading Democrats sense a "rigged game" - US President Donald Trump should rather testify before the Epstein Committee.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today Hillary Clinton testified in the US Congress on the Epstein affair, tomorrow former President Bill Clinton will also testify there.

In her questioning, Hillary Clinton denied any knowledge of crimes committed by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Instead, she called for the focus to be placed on Donald Trump and demanded a hearing of the US President before the US Congress "under oath". Show more

In the scandal surrounding the deceased US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, opposition Democrats have called for President Donald Trump to be summoned before Congress. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton demanded on Thursday before the responsible oversight committee that it should question Trump "under oath about the tens of thousands of times he appears in the Epstein files". Clinton published her statement on the online service X.

The leading Democrat on the investigative committee, Robert Garcia, said Trump must "answer the questions being asked across the country by survivors." Following the questioning of Hillary Clinton via video link from her home in New York state, the MPs want to hear her husband, former President Bill Clinton, on Friday.

Garcia once again accused the US government and the Republicans of a "cover-up". Shortly before the questioning of former Secretary of State Clinton, the radio station NPR and the "New York Times" reported that the Department of Justice had withheld documents in which a woman made allegations of abuse against Trump when the Epstein files were published.

Do the Clintons have to stand up for Trump?

The Republican chairman of the oversight committee, James Comer, on the other hand, said that questioning Trump in Congress was not necessary. The president is questioned by journalists every day anyway about his knowledge of the case and his relationship with Epstein, Comer told media representatives. In contrast, the MPs have "many questions" for the Clintons.

The Democrats see the Clinton couple's subpoena as a political maneuver to divert attention from Trump's own involvement in the Epstein scandal.

Comer rejected this accusation. The questioning of the Clintons was "not a partisan witch hunt", he emphasized. No one is currently accusing the couple of any wrongdoing.

Bill Clinton testifies before US Congress

Former US President Bill Clinton is to testify before the US Parliament this Friday on the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The case is being dealt with politically there. The 79-year-old knew the financier from New York, who died in 2019 and ran an abuse ring. His name and pictures appear in documents relating to the Epstein investigation. However, Clinton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with his acquaintance with Epstein.

Hillary Clinton rejects allegations in the Epstein committee

During her questioning before the US Parliament, Hillary Clinton denied any knowledge of crimes committed by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In her opening statement, published in writing on social media, she stated that she had no knowledge of his criminal activities and had no recollection of any meetings with Epstein. She had neither flown with him nor visited his island or estate.

Here is my opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today. pic.twitter.com/NZSF2epcI5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 26, 2026

Hillary Clinton appeared on Thursday in Chappaqua, a community in the US state of New York where she lives with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, for a non-public hearing before the US House of Representatives' oversight committee. The Republican-led committee had previously threatened criminal proceedings for contempt of Congress.

In her statement, Hillary Clinton emphasized in detail her long-standing commitment to combating human trafficking and sexual exploitation. As a senator and later as Secretary of State, supporting international programs to combat sex trafficking and strengthening victim protection initiatives had been central to her work, not just a "political buzzword".

Mysterious Epstein death

Epstein was suspected of having sexually abused more than a thousand minors and young women, some of whom were placed with celebrities. He was first convicted in 2008 for inciting a minor into prostitution. However, after a controversial deal with the public prosecutor's office, he only had to serve 13 months in prison.

One month after Epstein was arrested again in 2019 for sexual abuse of minors, among other things, he was found dead in his New York prison cell. According to official reports, he took his own life.