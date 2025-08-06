Every year, the victims of the US atomic bombings are commemorated in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The mayor of Hiroshima has an important message for the younger generation.

In view of global concerns about an increasing nuclear threat, the Japanese city of Hiroshima has commemorated the victims of the atomic bombing 80 years ago. At a commemorative ceremony on the anniversary of the dropping of the devastating US atomic bomb, Mayor Kazumi Matsui called on the younger generation to continue the fight against nuclear weapons: "Our youth, the leaders of future generations, must realize that misguided decisions on military spending, national security and nuclear weapons can have completely inhumane consequences."

At 8:15 a.m. (local time) - the time when U.S. bomber Enola Gay dropped the first atomic bomb used in the war, named "Little Boy," on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 - participants at the memorial ceremony in Hiroshima observed a moment of silence. Tens of thousands of Hiroshima residents were killed immediately, and an estimated total of 140,000 people had died by the end of 1945. Three days after the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, the USA dropped a second atomic bomb on the city of Nagasaki. Shortly afterwards, the Japanese Empire capitulated.

The victims of the atomic bombing are remembered with a minute's silence during the Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima on Wednesday. Picture: Keystoner/EPA/Franck Robichon

Last year, the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize by survivors of the nuclear weapons dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The grassroots movement received the most important peace prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons. UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned in a message that the risk of nuclear conflict was growing again. The same weapons that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki are now once again being used as a means of exerting pressure.